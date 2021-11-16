Why Avatar Fans Think Netflix's Live-Action Uncle Iroh Casting Is Absolutely Perfect

Nickelodeon was the vehicle for the cultural phenomenon "Avatar: The Last Airbender" when it first premiered in 2005. The show depicts a fantastical world where people have the abilities to control the elements, otherwise known as "benders." Then of course, "everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked," as the iconic show intro reads. The animated show is basically "a love letter to anime" and ran for three almost perfect seasons (via Syfy Wire).

Fans are understandingly protective of this world that shows the power of redemption and creating a family of your own, which is what made the first live-action attempt so devastating. M. Night Shyamalan's tragic adaptation crashed and burned, doing horribly with both critics and fans, which is among the many reasons his "The Last Airbender" film didn't get a sequel. After that, it seemed as though fans would never get a live-action version that honored the original show.

Then in 2018, Netflix announced that it had plans in the works to resurrect "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as a live-action series (via Deadline). The show already has a main cast, and Daniel Dae Kim has been cast as series-long antagonist Firelord Ozai (via Deadline). But with the new announcement of fan-favorite character Uncle Iroh's casting, fans are elated.