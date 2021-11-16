How Hailee Steinfeld Really Feels About Playing Gwen Stacy And Hawkeye's Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld is one of Hollywood's fastest growing stars. At only 24 years old, the singer and actress has already led an accomplished career in the field of entertainment. For her appearance as Mattie Ross in the Jeff Bridges-led 2010 "True Grit" remake, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2011 Academy Awards (the same year that her future "Hawkeye" co-star Jeremy Renner was also nominated for his supporting role in "The Town"). In her work as a musician, Steinfeld has also released a variety of singles, music videos, and extended plays (via Discogs).

In the last few years, Steinfeld has made a number of appearances in beloved superhero franchises, as well. These include her role as Charlie in the 2018 "Transformers" spin-off "Bumblebee" and as the voice of Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman (also known in the comics as Ghost-Spider) in 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." At the end of November, the talented young actress will take her biggest step into franchise history yet, when she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the archer Kate Bishop in "Hawkeye."

So, how does Steinfeld feel about playing such important superheroes? In a recent press conference to promote the upcoming November 24 premiere of the first two episodes of "Hawkeye," Steinfeld expressed her thoughts.