Dwayne Johnson's New Movie Red Notice Took A Jab At Vin Diesel

The Vin Diesel-themed "Red Notice" joke happens during a conversation between Dwayne Johnson's John Hartley and Ryan Reynolds' Nolan Booth. Hartley asks, "Know what I think is funny, Booth?" Booth promptly responds: "Vin Diesel's audition tape for 'Cats'? It exists." This, of course, is a reference to Tom Hooper's CGI-heavy and nigh-universally derided 2019 movie version of "Cats," which currently holds a meager 20 percent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The mental image of Diesel auditioning for the role of a singing CGI cat is certainly ... intriguing, and it may be hard to believe that the joke ended up in a Dwayne Johnson movie by a complete accident. As such, it has been noted by outlets like Newsweek and People.

To be fair, though, Johnson himself has stated that while he totally gets the inclusion of the Vin Diesel joke, he's not personally behind it. In an interview with "The Jess Cagle Show" (via YouTube), The star expanded on how the line ended up in the movie.

"People were asking me about that and they just, they find a way, and you know, what's interesting is, you know, these Vin Diesel jokes, which play great by the way to the audience, which is always a good thing ... because it's really, it's all about them," Johnson said. "But, people think these jokes come from me and they actually don't. I mean, you'd be surprised at how many people come to me with 'I got a great one.' I'm like 'okay.' 'I got another great Vin Diesel joke.' 'I'm sure you do.' Always funny."