The Devastating Death Of Heath Freeman

Heath Freeman, who went from portraying "Bones'" serial killer Howard Epps to acting in TNT's law drama "Raising the Bar," has died at the age of 41. The star's manager confirmed his death with Entertainment Weekly on November 15, 2021. Freeman's cause of death has not been released to the public.

If you're a fan of dramatic television, it's likely that you've seen the actor's work at least once. He had guest starring roles on "ER" (his first credited role, where he portrayed a character named Kevin),"Tru Calling," and "NCIS," before taking on the role of Epps. Freeman appeared on "Bones" only three times — in Season 1's "A Man on Death Row" and Season 2's "The Blonde in the Game" and "The Man in the Cell" – but he left an indelible legacy.

On the show, Howard Epps was known as "The Manipulator" and became a serial killer in the wake of years of physical abuse from his mother. Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) had initially captured the killer, yet his lawyers turned to Seeley to help prove Epps' innocence. But Epps was not innocent, and soon, he became a menace in the lives of both Booth and his partner, Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel).

