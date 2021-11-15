The Devastating Death Of Heath Freeman
Heath Freeman, who went from portraying "Bones'" serial killer Howard Epps to acting in TNT's law drama "Raising the Bar," has died at the age of 41. The star's manager confirmed his death with Entertainment Weekly on November 15, 2021. Freeman's cause of death has not been released to the public.
If you're a fan of dramatic television, it's likely that you've seen the actor's work at least once. He had guest starring roles on "ER" (his first credited role, where he portrayed a character named Kevin),"Tru Calling," and "NCIS," before taking on the role of Epps. Freeman appeared on "Bones" only three times — in Season 1's "A Man on Death Row" and Season 2's "The Blonde in the Game" and "The Man in the Cell" – but he left an indelible legacy.
On the show, Howard Epps was known as "The Manipulator" and became a serial killer in the wake of years of physical abuse from his mother. Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) had initially captured the killer, yet his lawyers turned to Seeley to help prove Epps' innocence. But Epps was not innocent, and soon, he became a menace in the lives of both Booth and his partner, Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel).
After "Bones," Freeman moved on to a number of interesting projects.
Heath Freeman became a journeyman actor
After "Bones," Heath Freeman popped up on "The Closer" and "Without a Trace." The actor then appeared seven times on TNT's law drama "Raising the Bar" as Gavin Dillon, and provided multiple voices for "Spartacus: Blood and Sand: Motion Comic." He voiced Agent Joe for "Torchwood: Web of Lies" and was Jake Marley in the direct-to-streaming film "All American Christmas Carol."
The actor frequently appeared in independent movies such as the horror picture "Dark Was the Night," the Katherine Heigl/Patrick Wilson comedic thriller "Home Sweet Hell," the supernatural horror film "The Wicked Within," and the drama "Warrior Road." His last released project was "The Outlaw Johnny Black," a western starring Michael Jai White. Per IMDb, Freeman was filming two projects at the time of his death — "Terror on the Prairie," a historical drama co-starring Gina Carano and Samaire Armstrong, and "Devil's Fruit," a drama that's in post-production. There is no word as to the status of Freeman's work on the currently-filming "Terror on the Prairie" at press time.