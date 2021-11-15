The TWD: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7 Scene Fans Thought Made No Sense

As The Walking Dead Universe continues to expand, some chapters of the apocalyptic AMC franchise are nearing their ends. While the original series will not be over until 2022, "World Beyond" has only a handful of episodes remaining.

The spin-off series follows a group of teenagers who suddenly find themselves in the undead-run world after a brutal group wipes out their community. Across its two seasons, "World Beyond" chronicles their increasingly complicated conflict with the Civic Republic Military, as well as the survivors they encounter along the way. And while "World Beyond" tends to get mixed-to-negative reviews, its latest episode impressed fans on the show's subreddit.

"Blood and Lies" is filled with jaw-dropping revelations about how the CRM violently slaughtered the teenagers' families and friends. It also exposes the truth about the ill-fated Lyla Belshaw's (Natalie Gold) scientific endeavors and what the CRM has planned for the future. However, there was one scene from this episode that left "World Beyond" fans confused.