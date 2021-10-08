The Walking Dead Season 11B Gets A Teaser, Premiere Date

A new teaser trailer has debuted for the second third (yes, AMC has elected to languorously dole out the final story in three eight-episode batches just to stretch this season out) of "The Walking Dead" Season 11 that also reveals its premiere date. The video offers a short sneak peek at just 36 seconds of footage, but based on these frames, fans have high hopes for this last season and the upcoming conclusion of the franchise's flagship series.

The final season has been quite the ride so far — but it's really just getting started, with 16 episodes left to go now that the eighth episode, "For Blood," is available to stream on AMC+. "For Blood" will air on the AMC cable channel on October 10, as well, after which we'll all be waiting for our next zombie fix.

The 11th season of "The Walking Dead," which includes 24 episodes, is being split into three parts of eight episodes each (via Deadline) to finish the story with a bang (probably literally). AMC has now revealed that the series returns on Feb. 20, 2022 with its next set of stories.