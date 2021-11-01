The Ending Of Succession Season 3 Episode 3 Explained

HBO's "Succession" Season 3 premiered on Oct. 17, 2021, continuing the story of the emotionally damaged Roy siblings and their struggle over who's going to inherit the family media company from their father Logan (Brian Cox). At the end of Season 2, the disgraced heir Kendall (Jeremy Strong) defied his father by going public about the company's sexual harassment and coverup in the company's cruise ship division. In last week's episode, Kendall tried and failed to convince his siblings, Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to support his bid to remove their father from power by declaring him mentally unfit to be CEO. When they turned him down, Kendall showed his true colors by shouting mean-spirited insults at them all one by one.

This week, everyone at Waystar-Royco tries to return to business as usual, while the ongoing cruise ship scandal looms over their heads. Meanwhile, Kendall tries to manipulate public opinion in his favor without much success, and Logan is forced to cooperate with the FBI.

Season 3 Episode 3 is titled "Disruption." It's a reference to this week's show-within-the-show, "The Disruption with Sophie Iwobi" (hosted by real-life comedian Ziwe Fumudoh), a comedy show that savages the Roy family and especially Kendall. But it's also a reference to the disruption in the Roy siblings' dynamic. The Roy kids have always been at odds with each other, especially because their father Logan raised them to be. Traditionally, they've kept their squabbling private. But this week, Kendall and Siobhan finally take their conflict public, and things get ugly fast.