The Terrible Advice Paul Rudd Gave Steve Carell About The Office

In case you didn't know, Paul Rudd and Steve Carell go way back.

The two actors both starred in 2004's "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and 2005's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," two of the funniest and most beloved comedies of all-time (per Rotten Tomatoes). Around that very same time, Carell was attempting to land another iconic comedy gig — the lead for the American version of "The Office," which had been a huge hit overseas on BBC Two. He had been talking with fellow funnymen in Hollywood to get their take on the audition and what they would do, including Rudd.

Carell recalls their conversation in "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office," which is a new book written by executive producer Ben Silverman and actor Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the NBC iteration. "I remember, before I auditioned, I was talking to Paul Rudd," Carell says, according to Esquire. "I'd never seen the original one and he asked what I was up to. This was right after 'Anchorman.' I told him I was going to audition for the American version of 'The Office.'"

What came next from the future "Ant-Man" star would not only surprise Carell, but could have altered the course of television history forever.