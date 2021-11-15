The Truth About Henry Cavill's Witcher Injury That Almost Ended His Career

Henry Cavill is a bona fide Hollywood A-lister with a very bright future ahead of him. Whether playing Superman in the DCEU or appearing alongside Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," the charming Brit has lent his talents to some of the biggest blockbusters to grace the screen in recent memory. Furthermore, now that Daniel Craig has retired from the "Bond" franchise, word on the street is that Cavill could become the new 007.

That said, playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's successful adaptation of "The Witcher" has been a dream come true for the actor. As Gizmodo points out, Cavill is a self-proclaimed fantasy nerd who spends as much time geeking out as he does working on his abs. Naturally, he was a huge fan of Andrezj Sapkowski's "The Witcher" books and the CD Projekt Red video games long before the show came to fruition.

However, Cavill's time on "The Witcher" hasn't always been a pleasant experience. Back in December 2020, the actor sustained a leg injury that almost derailed production on Season 2. The actor has kept fairly quiet about the injury since it happened, but now, he is sharing some details about the grisly experience in a new interview.