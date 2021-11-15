This Is The Iconic Role Dwayne Johnson Wants To Take On

Dwayne Johnson is arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet, and he's not slowing down any time soon. The prolific actor's meteoric rise has impressed many since the days of his wrestling career, but he's already eyeing up even bigger roles. One of Johnson's most recent hits, "Red Notice," has dominated Netflix, largely because the star is joined by two other incredibly popular actors: "Deadpool" lead Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. Reynolds recently tweeted that the action-comedy had Netflix's "biggest ever opening day" for one of its original movies.

Audiences have flocked to the streaming service for the new movie, but the reviews haven't been kind, as it currently holds a 39% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, it's still clearly been a success for Netflix. Johnson's career is at an all-time high after the success of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" and he recently finished production on "Black Adam," his antihero flick for the DC Extended Universe.

But there's another legendary franchise that Johnson wants to take on, which he spoke about in a recent interview. If he were given the chance to join said franchise, it would be a huge departure from what fans would typically expect from this long-running series.