This Is The Iconic Role Dwayne Johnson Wants To Take On
Dwayne Johnson is arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet, and he's not slowing down any time soon. The prolific actor's meteoric rise has impressed many since the days of his wrestling career, but he's already eyeing up even bigger roles. One of Johnson's most recent hits, "Red Notice," has dominated Netflix, largely because the star is joined by two other incredibly popular actors: "Deadpool" lead Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. Reynolds recently tweeted that the action-comedy had Netflix's "biggest ever opening day" for one of its original movies.
Audiences have flocked to the streaming service for the new movie, but the reviews haven't been kind, as it currently holds a 39% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, it's still clearly been a success for Netflix. Johnson's career is at an all-time high after the success of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" and he recently finished production on "Black Adam," his antihero flick for the DC Extended Universe.
But there's another legendary franchise that Johnson wants to take on, which he spoke about in a recent interview. If he were given the chance to join said franchise, it would be a huge departure from what fans would typically expect from this long-running series.
Dwayne Johnson wants to play James Bond
Now that audiences have seen Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond in "No Time To Die" fans and critics alike are constantly speculating over who will be the next actor to bring 007 to life. There have been many calls for the Broccoli family to take the character in a new, fresh direction; whether that will happen remains to be seen. Although actors like Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Regé-Jean Page top many lists for the role, it appears Dwayne Johnson would like a shot at the iconic superspy.
When speaking to Esquire for their "Explain This" video series, the actor noted that his grandfather appears in "You Only Live Twice" and that he'd like to do the same. "Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in 'You Only Live Twice' with Sean Connery. Very, very cool." He also added, "I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don't want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond." It makes sense why he'd like to lead a James Bond movie since he's now used to leading his own franchises rather than playing second-fiddle to another actor.
It would be interesting to see what Johnson would do with the role since an American actor has never played the character on the big screen. And, obviously, it depends on whether he could do a convincing British accent because reimagining Bond as an American would likely cause an uproar. Maybe one day.