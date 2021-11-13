47% Agree This Is The Best Movie In The Halloween Franchise

Genre fans can no doubt agree horror movie franchises with a plethora of installments have historically spotty track records, generally speaking. And as far as those track records go, most would likely also agree the "Halloween" franchise — which contains 12 films and counting — has been among the spottiest. It's also been a lot more fun than some of its counterparts, however, with the blood-spattered saga of the impossible-to-kill Michael Myers' relentless campaign to off Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her loved ones continuing to make for gruesome popcorn fodder.

That saga has, of course, seen a resurgence of late thanks to David Gordon Green. The director's 2018 franchise reboot (of sorts), "Halloween," which was well-received at the time of its release (via Rotten Tomatoes), and the recent but less-revered follow-up "Halloween Kills" (also via Rotten Tomatoes). While those films continue to bring new fans to the slasher series, they all seem to have their personal favorites from the franchise.

So, which "Halloween" film is the best in the eyes of fans? Looper asked that very question in a recent readers poll. A total of 590 franchise fans took part in the vote, and to no one's surprise, they showed a lot of love for one particular entry in the fabled horror franchise.