Michael Caine Gave Aubrey Plaza A Bizarre Piece Of Acting Advice

When Michael Caine talks, actors listen.

With two Academy Awards under his belt and countless other accolades, the British screen star seems to know what he's talking about when it comes to the art of movie-making. Still, the man's methods can come off a little ... strange ... at times, according to those who've worked with him.

Take Aubrey Plaza for example. She and Caine worked together on the 2021 film "Best Sellers," which centers around their on-screen relationship as they embark on a book tour together. Plaza recently went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and revealed one of the kooky pieces of advice that her legendary co-star had for her, as well as what she thought of him.

"Michael Caine is the best, the absolute best," Plaza told Colbert. "He's been around forever, he's seen it all, but he still has this curiosity and love for being on set. He knows everybody's name, he's so respectful and sweet. He tells stories every day. He was an absolute delight. He taught me a lot, it was like a road trip comedy so we were stuck in car together for awhile."

It was inside this car that Plaza got her acting lesson from Caine, which included a wild suggestion from the Oscar winner that somehow wound up working for the "Parks and Recreation" star.