Pixar Fans Are Loving Their First Look At The New Disney+ Series Win Or Lose

So far, fans have responded with mostly positive reactions to the concept behind "Win or Lose." As revealed in its initial announcement, the series — co-created by Pixar employees Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates — follows a co-ed middle school softball team on the road to the championship. Taking place in the week leading up to their big game, each 20-minute episode explores the differing perspectives of the team's various members.

"The Pixar announcements were cute," wrote Twitter user @annlyeljames. "I'm excited to watch #WinorLose. That sounds like a really cute series that will definitely make me cry at some point."

"Now, this actually looked really cool!" wrote user @GreenPowerStar. "I love stories that are the same events but told by different perspectives, and that's what the entire show is built around. I'm really curious what direction each episode will go."

With a fresh new concept in a fresh new format, the future looks bright for "Win or Lose."