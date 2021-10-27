The First Teaser For Pixar's Lightyear Promises A Mind-Blowing Ride

He's been falling with style through our lives since 1995, but now, Pixar is set to send everyone's favorite space ranger off into the great unknown in an all-new adventure ... and with a voice like Captain America.

The first look at "Lightyear" has made a crash landing online in an all-new teaser, and yet again, it shows that the studio that stands under that iconic desk lamp are set to pull of another tale that's totally out of this world.

Looking to pay homage to some of the greatest science fiction stories (we see you "2001: A Space Odyssey" space blur), "Lightyear" is described as "the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans." Taking over the character originally voiced by Tim Allen in the four "Toy Story" films, Chris Evans is this very realistic-looking Buzz Lightyear in what appears to be an absolutely stunning universe of aliens, exploration and lasers that are definitely not little light bulbs that blink.