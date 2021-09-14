Tim Roth Gets Candid About Returning To The MCU In She-Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting exponentially bigger thanks to the live-action shows on Disney+ — just look at how "WandaVision" and "Loki" toy with mystical forces and the multiverse itself. But Marvel Studios is also getting ready to introduce completely new heroes into the MCU thanks to shows like "Moon Knight," "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk." The latter will follow "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who (in the comics) gets a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner and winds up getting similar gamma-enhanced powers.

Mark Ruffalo is already confirmed to appear in the project as Dr. Banner/the Hulk, so it'll be interesting to see how the MCU adapts Jennifer's comic origin. Walters is also a lawyer, and she often balances her super-heroics with her day job. Kevin Feige previously told Emmy Magazine that the project is a "half-hour legal comedy" and is something that Marvel Studios has "never done before," which is already a good sign.

Just look at the idiosyncratic approach to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in "WandaVision" — that was a gamble that paid off in the studio's favor, as the show recently won Marvel its first Emmy awards. Maslany and Ruffalo will be joined by another star who hasn't been seen in the MCU since 2008: Tim Roth. That's right Emil Blonsky/Abomination is back. The giant hulking monster briefly shows up in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and Roth provided the vocals for the character (via IMDb).

But the actor recently opened up about "She-Hulk" and what it was like returning to play Abomination again.