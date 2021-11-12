The Newest Hawkeye Clip Shows Off Some Pitch-Perfect Banter Between Clint And Kate Bishop

Yesterday the first two episodes of Marvel's all-new "Hawkeye" series premiered, and the response so far indicates that it's a perfect shot for Jeremy Renner's arrow-obsessed hero. Now, while the rest of the world wasn't as lucky to get an advance on the new show inspired by the Matt Fraction and David Aja comic book run, a brand new clip has arrived online, giving our first good look at Clint Barton's new protege, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

The most consistent bit of praise for the first two episodes is that — as expected — Steinfeld is perfect casting for the beloved other Hawkeye of the Marvel Universe, and that looks to be evident here. Pushing Barton's buttons in New York and causing more trouble for him than he's already in, it's clear that the holiday season isn't going to be a merry old time for the Avenging archer.