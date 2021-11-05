The Unfinished Daredevil Season 4 Storyline We'll Never Get To See

It's strange to think that before the time of Disney+ and its huge line-up of shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix was the home of its own set of Marvel live-action shows. Most fans will remember that "Daredevil" started things off for the Netflix run of superhero shows, premiering in 2015. Naturally, this led to other shows like "Jessica Jones," "Iron Fist," "Luke Cage," and "The Punisher." Then, in a series of strange events, Netflix canceled every single Marvel show, including "Daredevil," which had just finished up its third season at the time.

Many outlets have speculated on what led to the demise of these (mostly) popular shows, including theories that the storylines had become too bloated and that the at-the-time forthcoming launch of Disney+ muddied the waters (via Vulture). Either way, the decision perplexed not only fans but the stars of the shows as well. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the time, "Daredevil" star Charlie Cox expressed disappointment at the news. "A lot of us really expected to keep going and I certainly did. The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell," Cox said.

While it's been years since the cancelation of "Daredevil," fans have often wondered what Season 4 of the show would have looked like. Well, thanks to a recent event involving Cox, fans may have a clearer idea of the Season 4 storyline we'll never get to see.