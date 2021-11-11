How One Piece's Voice Actors Really Feel About Netflix's Live-Action Cast

While speaking with ComicBook.com, some of the English voice actors from the "One Piece" anime offered their opinions on the live-action cast. Colleen Clinkenbeard, who voices Luffy, was very excited over the casting of Inaki Godoy in the role. "He already is closer to being Luffy than I could ever be," Clinkenbeard said. "He is VERY Luffy-ish! I don't know if he needs any advice from me, but I wish him all the luck in the world and I hope we can enjoy being that character together!"

Eric Vale, who voices Sanji in the English dub, was a little more humorous in his response to the news. "You guys have a thousand episodes to watch before you can get the job right," he said.

Finally, Mike McFarland, who plays Buggy in the anime, was more ebullient with praise for the new cast. "I trust the Production Team and know Oda is involved. I love what the cast looks like and I'm excited to see what that turns out like."

While these compliments won't likely shift the most hardened hearts and minds in the "One Piece" fandom, it's definitely a positive thing that some members of the English dub cast are throwing their support behind the live-action crew.