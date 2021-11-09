Why Netflix's First Look At One Piece's Live-Action Cast Has Fans So Divided

Netflix seems to be in the business of taking beloved anime shows and turning them into live-action experiences for a wider audience to enjoy. It seems to be paying off somewhat. Just check out this recent first trailer for the streamer's "Cowboy Bebop" live-action show on YouTube. Fans overall seemed to respond well to the trailer, with over 100,000 upvotes compared to only 10,000 downvotes. So it makes sense that Netflix would attempt to adapt other popular anime, including this upcoming adaptation of "One Piece."

"One Piece" might be a bit more difficult of an adaptation for Netflix, given its scope and longevity as an anime and manga. The anime, for instance, is nearing 1,000 episodes and has been airing since 1998. It focuses on a ragtag group of pirates who sail the high seas looking for the One Piece, a treasure that will allow Captain Monkey D. Luffy to become Pirate King. It's quite the undertaking for Netflix, and the streamer finally revealed a first look at the cast of the forthcoming live-action series.

Predictably, the reveal has divided the fandom.