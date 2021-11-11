Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... BOOM Has Early Critics Exploding With Praise

So far, the response to "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" is overwhelmingly positive, which has become clear by critics posting their early reactions to Twitter. While Miranda has received a good amount of praise for his direction, it's Garfield's performance as Jonathan Larson that is absolutely dominating the conversation.

Collider's Steven Weintraub tweeted, "LOVED [Miranda's "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!"]. Never saw Andrew Garfield on screen tonight. Instead I witnessed Jonathan Larson come back to life for 2 hours." Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment echoed this sentiment, writing, "[Garfield] transforms into Jonathan Larson without any sort of gimmick whatsoever ... This is a next level performance."

Director Edgar Wright (whose own film, "Last Night in Soho" just premiered last month) joined the conversation about the film, writing, "Go see [Miranda's] Tick Tick... Boom!; a remarkably confident debut from that far too talented EG-T adjacent bastard. Especially loved the All That Jazz style editing, combining separate timelines into an dizzying whole. A perfect part for Andrew Garfield too. You will enjoy!"

There has been at least one negative reaction thus far, with Collider's Jack King declaring that it is "really quite bad, so tonally incoherent as to be pretty inadvertently funny," although he notes that Garfield "gives it absolutely everything." In a more mixed reaction, writer and podcaster Tom O'Brien noted that he thought some of the "material doesn't always connect," but also praised the strengths of "Miranda's visually assured direction & Andrew Garfield's go-for-broke performance."

All in all, it seems "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" may be worth watching for Garfield's performance alone. The film will be released on Netflix on November 19.