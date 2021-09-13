This Is The One Movie Andrew Garfield Wishes He Could Have Made

Sony had big plans for Spider-Man prior to the character being shared by that studio and Disney. Not only was an "Amazing Spider-Man 3" in the works, but there were also plans for a film that centered on the criminal organization known as the Sinister Six. The spinoff was heavily hinted at throughout "Amazing Spider-Man 2," but due to low box office results, those plans were scrapped, and a new Spider-Man series took off set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland as the latest web-head.

The "Sinister Six" movie was all the more exciting as it would've been helmed by "Cabin in the Woods" director Drew Goddard. When asked about the scrapped project in an interview, Garfield said, "I don't know how close it got, but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting. I've got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love 'Cabin in the Woods,' and the other stuff that he's made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he's so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life."

Garfield hasn't done too badly for himself in the aftermath of the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies. He has "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and "Tick, Tick... Boom!" coming out shortly. Plus, rumors persist that he'll make an appearance in the multiverse-bending "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Garfield has said on numerous occasions he won't show up in the flick, but we'll have to wait until the superhero sequel comes out on December 17, 2021 to see whether that's actually the case.