What Really Happened To Ashley On The Challenge

For as much as a reality competition show like "The Challenge" tries to manufacture conflict, sometimes the juiciest drama happens off camera. That's the case with the show's 37th season, "The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies," as contestant Ashley Mitchell has just been disqualified.

"As you've seen, Ashley is no longer at headquarters. Ashley has broken one of our rules," host T.J. Lavin said on this week's episode, which aired on November 10, 2021. "Because of that, Ashley is no longer able to stay in the game. She has been deactivated. She is no longer able to continue in this game for the rest of the season" (via Us Weekly).

Lavin didn't elaborate on which rule Mitchell broke, but unconfirmed reports from social media accounts have shed more light on the situation.

Mitchell is a longtime veteran of the series. After making her debut on "Real World: Ex-Plosion" in 2014, she's competed on nine seasons of "The Challenge." She notched her first win in 2017 on "Invasion of the Champions." She won again the following year on "Final Reckoning," when she stole the $1 million prize from her partner, Hunter Barfield.

This is actually the second time a contestant on Season 37 has had to leave the show for personal reasons, after Nam Vo had to be medically discharged at the season's outset. But Ashley Mitchell's departure is a bit more complicated. Here's everything we know.