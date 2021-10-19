Kevin Feige Breaks His Silence On That Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credits Scene

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has been out in theaters for more than two weeks now as of this writing, and people still can't stop talking about its post-credits scene.

The final closing moments not only set up some possibilities for future "Venom" films but also tease what could be a major crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man character. Right now, there are no plans in place — at least publicly — to have Sony's titular antihero come face-to-face with Marvel's resident web-slinger. But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is at least starting to break his silence on the subject.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, October 19, Feige finally confirmed that Sony and Marvel worked closely with each other for the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene. And while details were unsurprisingly scant regarding the team-up, he offered some insight into how the production came together.