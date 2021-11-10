Gal Gadot Shares Exciting Update About Patty Jenkins' Cleopatra

2017 saw the first Wonder Woman-centric solo film arrive on the big screen, with Gal Gadot in the title role. In virtually no time at all, fans made it clear that it wasn't just one of the best entries in the DC Extended Universe to date, but in the entire DC Comics-based movie catalog. Its stunning visuals, spot-on World War I aesthetic, and strong performances from Gadot, Chris Pine, Danny Huston, and others often came up in discussions about its strengths, though one would be remiss not to give some well-deserved credit to the woman who made it all happen: Patty Jenkins.

For many, "Wonder Woman" was their formal introduction to Patty Jenkins' directorial work, and what a tremendous first impression she made. Not only did the positive critical and financial reaction to the superhero epic allow "Wonder Woman 1984" to come together three years later, but it launched Jenkins into the Hollywood stratosphere. Even though it's currently delayed, she has signed on to helm a "Star Wars" movie centered on the famed Rogue Squadron, and it recently came to light that "Wonder Woman 3" is coming in due time as well.

Additionally, Patty Jenkins attached her name to a project focused on the life of the Egyptian ruler, Cleopatra, some time ago. The film's star, Gal Gadot, just gave everyone an encouraging update on the impending historical drama.