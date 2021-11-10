Idris Elba Teases The Start Of Production On The Luther Movie

Oi ... Luther's back!

It was revealed earlier this year that Idris Elba would be making his highly-anticipated return to the role of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther in a movie for Netflix. However, nobody knew when the film would start shooting — until now.

Elba took to his social media pages on Wednesday, November 10, to confirm that production had officially started on "Luther," which is a follow-up to the BBC drama series he starred in of the same name. "Oi......I'm back!" Elba wrote, captioning two pics from the set of "Luther." His portrayal of the brash British lawman garnered loads of praise from critics and fans during each of its five seasons. His last outing came in 2019.

Elba recently told Collider that he believed "Luther" could reach James Bond levels of success and notoriety. Judging by the tweets he got in response to his social media posts on Wednesday, he might be right.