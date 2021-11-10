The Scott Adkins Action Adventure Flop Killing It On Netflix

Every now and then, a film that failed to impress critics or audiences — or just managed to fall off their radar entirely — is able to earn itself a second chance by landing in Netflix's Top 10. Although the streaming service has been vague in the past about how it calculates these lists, it has shifted its methodology in recent years, and now "counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title" (via Business Insider). Since the streaming giant's viewership numbers impact what films and television shows will land in its Top 10, it's safe to say that quite a few subscribers have been willing to give Scott Adkins' "Seized" another chance as of late (or, at the very least, two minutes of a chance, but hey).

Written by Richard Lowry and directed by Isaac Florentine — a name that fans of the long-running "Power Rangers" television series will probably recognize — the film stars Adkins (of the "Undisputed" franchise) as a former special agent forced into mandatory unretirement when his son is abducted (or, "seized") by dangerous criminals. If that sounds familiar to you, it's because, as The Guardian's Leslie Felperin pointed out, "With its one-word past-participle title, it's as if the makers weren't even trying to hide that this is basically a knock-off of Taken."

Maybe so, but much like the Liam Neeson movie (as well as the memes it inspired), Adkins' film is clearly not without its charms.