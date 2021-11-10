Zack Snyder Reveals The Moment He Knew Henry Cavill Should Play Superman

Playing Superman has generally been a tall order for any actor in Hollywood, especially after the legendary big screen portrayal of the character in 1978 by the late movie icon Christopher Reeve. Brandon Routh, of course, was the first movie actor to don the Man of Steel's costume after Reeve in the 2006 reboot "Superman Returns," but ultimately, the film fell short of box office expectations, with $391 million in global ticket sales (via Box Office Mojo).

A year before "Superman Returns" made its underwhelming debut, director Christopher Nolan made a splash in another corner of the DC movie universe with "Batman Begins." Nolan's real-world approach with Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader set an entirely new tone for the character, and franchise grew enormously in popularity by the time the Dark Knight trilogy wrapped up in 2012. The success of these films signaled to Warner Bros. that were was plenty of life in their superhero properties, and as such, esteemed "300" director Zack Snyder was hired to launch the Superman franchise again with "Man of Steel."

Once signed onto the film, Snyder was saddled with the gargantuan task of finding the right actor to play the time-honored superhero. But in a bit of Hollywood serendipity, Snyder was able to pinpoint the exact moment that he found his Man of Steel in an up-and-coming actor named Henry Cavill.