Eternals Screenwriter Wants This Iconic Marvel Villain In A Potential Sequel

When it comes to Marvel fan theories, the most frequent focus is who is going to be the next big bad in the MCU. As of now, it's looking like Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will take over main villain duties from Phase 3's now-iconic menace Thanos. But there have also been talks of other legendary comic baddies making their way into Marvel's ongoing Phase 4 saga.

The most recent MCU film, "Eternals," takes fans into the cosmic world of Marvel and its vast array of powerful beings, such as the Celestials. Post-credits scenes offered teases of possible dangers to come, which could be played up in an "Eternals" sequel or another Marvel movie. As we have seen in the past — especially with Thanos — the studio is not afraid of bringing on major villains and teasing them throughout different films. Could "Eternals" be sowing the Phase 4 seeds for another antagonist other than Kang? Or are they just setting up another big bad for the Eternals to battle? Whatever it is, screenplay writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo know exactly who they'd cast if they were in full control of the next movie.