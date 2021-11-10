Eternals Screenwriter Wants This Iconic Marvel Villain In A Potential Sequel
When it comes to Marvel fan theories, the most frequent focus is who is going to be the next big bad in the MCU. As of now, it's looking like Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will take over main villain duties from Phase 3's now-iconic menace Thanos. But there have also been talks of other legendary comic baddies making their way into Marvel's ongoing Phase 4 saga.
The most recent MCU film, "Eternals," takes fans into the cosmic world of Marvel and its vast array of powerful beings, such as the Celestials. Post-credits scenes offered teases of possible dangers to come, which could be played up in an "Eternals" sequel or another Marvel movie. As we have seen in the past — especially with Thanos — the studio is not afraid of bringing on major villains and teasing them throughout different films. Could "Eternals" be sowing the Phase 4 seeds for another antagonist other than Kang? Or are they just setting up another big bad for the Eternals to battle? Whatever it is, screenplay writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo know exactly who they'd cast if they were in full control of the next movie.
Galactus would make a great big bad, writer says
Speaking in an interview with The Direct, Kaz Firpo explained how he'd like to unleash the legendary cosmic villain Galactus at some point down the line — with the final events in "Eternals" being a launching point. "Galactus is an amazing, amazing character, and villain," he said. "We are, you know, obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations, especially when you kill a space god — and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is very much open for world-eating villains."
Kaz believes Galactus is one of those "iconic figures" of the Marvel universe that fans are excited to see, especially in the wake of the Disney+ series "Loki" — which saw the introduction of the multiverse — and the fallout from "Eternals." "There's definitely conversations about these post-credits sequences, about who we're introducing, where we're going," he said. "Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that we're excited to see. But sometimes I think you leave yourself open, you leave these doors open, and who knows what's happening in number two. Maybe you're too busy saving a Celestial from Galactus that you end up incurring his [wrath]... anything's possible."