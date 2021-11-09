Early House Of Gucci Reactions Confirm Everything We Suspected And Feared

Ridley Scott's upcoming film "House of Gucci" is a retelling of the life of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Reggiani was convicted in 1998 of arranging for the murder of her ex-husband, businessman and fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) after he left her for his mistress, Paola Franchi (Camille Cottin). She was sentenced to 26 years in prison but served 18 and was released on good behavior (per The Guardian). Scott's film retells Patrizia and Maurizio's lives together and also offers some context on what occurred after Maurizio was shot to death in 1995.

Reggiani herself offered the first and perhaps the most pertinent criticism toward "House of Gucci" — she told Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata that she was "rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me." Gaga later explained that she had her own reasons for not doing so.

But now it's time for critics worldwide to have their say about the movie. An embargo on reviews for "House of Gucci" was finally lifted on November 9, and they generally confirm everything we've suspected — and feared — about the film.