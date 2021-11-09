Early House Of Gucci Reactions Confirm Everything We Suspected And Feared
Ridley Scott's upcoming film "House of Gucci" is a retelling of the life of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Reggiani was convicted in 1998 of arranging for the murder of her ex-husband, businessman and fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) after he left her for his mistress, Paola Franchi (Camille Cottin). She was sentenced to 26 years in prison but served 18 and was released on good behavior (per The Guardian). Scott's film retells Patrizia and Maurizio's lives together and also offers some context on what occurred after Maurizio was shot to death in 1995.
Reggiani herself offered the first and perhaps the most pertinent criticism toward "House of Gucci" — she told Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata that she was "rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me." Gaga later explained that she had her own reasons for not doing so.
But now it's time for critics worldwide to have their say about the movie. An embargo on reviews for "House of Gucci" was finally lifted on November 9, and they generally confirm everything we've suspected — and feared — about the film.
Mixed reviews label House of Gucci campy, overwrought, and fun
Those very camp-forward trailers Universal Pictures released were apparently honest about the movie's tone; according to a number of audience reviews, the movie is very dramatic and stylized. It seems that one's preference for loud drama will likely determine how happy "House of Gucci" will make you.
Initial reviews for the film are incredibly divided at the moment. On the positive side of the fence, IndieWire's Chris O'Falt tweeted that "House of Gucci" is "Big & soapy" and that it "really hit the spot" for him. Simon Thompson of Forbes called the movie "Shakespearean in its execution" while referring to its excesses. Clayton Davis of Variety called the film "Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since 'Borat'" and predicted it "[w]ill be divided by many." Jazz Tangcay, also of Variety, declared that "The cast delivers the best performances of the year."
On the negative side of things, Brandon Katz of The Observer stated that the movie is an "overwrought slog" and that the film's glitz and "wealth porn" is "not enough to save the movie from its own messiness." Allison Wilmore of Vulture tweeted, "HOUSE OF GUCCI is not a good movie but it is a good time?" while comparing Jared Leto's accent to Nintendo's Mario. Scott Menzel of the Hollywood Critics Association called the movie a "[B]loated & uneven mess that feels like two different movies rolled in one."
Fans will be able to judge for themselves when "House of Gucci" hits theaters on November 24.