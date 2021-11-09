Here's When You Can Watch Marvel's Eternals At Home

Marvel's "Eternals" hasn't even been out a month yet and people have already started asking when they'll be able to kick back and watch the star-studded flick at home.

"Excited to see the deleted scenes on the #Eternals home release when it rolls around," wrote @itsRyanUnicomb on Twitter this week. Another fan, Christian Kim, tweeted, "Low key hoping that Marvel / Disney will do to the home release of Eternals what Warner Bros. did to the 4K home release of BvS and give us the full 1.43:1 IMAX format for the sequences that were shot that way."

"Eternals" may be proving itself as the most divisive Marvel Cinematic Universe entry to date, but the Chloé Zhao film's packed cast and incredible visuals have caused those who did enjoy the film to salivate for more. The movie was supposed to be released back in November 2020, meaning fans would already have their hands on hard copies and digital rentals by now. But the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that and wound up moving the "Eternals" release date to almost a year later. Here's when the film is expected to be available to watch at home.