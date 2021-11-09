Here's When You Can Watch Marvel's Eternals At Home
Marvel's "Eternals" hasn't even been out a month yet and people have already started asking when they'll be able to kick back and watch the star-studded flick at home.
"Excited to see the deleted scenes on the #Eternals home release when it rolls around," wrote @itsRyanUnicomb on Twitter this week. Another fan, Christian Kim, tweeted, "Low key hoping that Marvel / Disney will do to the home release of Eternals what Warner Bros. did to the 4K home release of BvS and give us the full 1.43:1 IMAX format for the sequences that were shot that way."
"Eternals" may be proving itself as the most divisive Marvel Cinematic Universe entry to date, but the Chloé Zhao film's packed cast and incredible visuals have caused those who did enjoy the film to salivate for more. The movie was supposed to be released back in November 2020, meaning fans would already have their hands on hard copies and digital rentals by now. But the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that and wound up moving the "Eternals" release date to almost a year later. Here's when the film is expected to be available to watch at home.
Eternals will (probably) be on Disney+ in late December
For now, it seems likely that Disney+ will be putting out "Eternals" roughly 45 days after its theatrical release (per Games Radar). This means fans will possibly be able to kick back and watch from their couch as soon as December 20. In fact, some fans have been holding out on going to the theater to see the movie, instead waiting for it to be posted on Disney+. "I would pay AT LEAST $60 to watch Marvel movies at home on @disneyplus on release day," opined @marcussniffles_. However, Disney decided to approach the release of "Eternals" differently than some of its other COVID-19 projects. Instead of offering the film on Disney+ Premier Access for a fixed price, the chose to keep it solely in theaters until it becomes available for streaming.
On the other hand, if we look to the last Marvel Studios release, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the wait might be longer: "Shang-Chi" premiered on Sep. 13, and is only coming to Disney+ on Nov. 12, which is longer than the assumed 45 day window. With that in mind, while Dec. 20 is a fair bet, the studio could very well hold the movie and attempt to bring even more at the box office.
Regardless, it shouldn't be too long before these immortal beings make their way to your living room TV. For now, "Eternals" is playing in theaters.