This Sneak Peek At Home Sweet Home Alone Showcases Its New Bungling Villains

Harry and Marv, eat your hearts out.

Disney has released a new clip for "Home Sweet Home Alone" that shows the franchise's newest pair of burglar buffoons, Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper's Jeff and Pam Fritzovski, in all their stumbling glory.

The clip is titled "Breaking and Entering," playing off a conversation that Jeff and Pam are trying to have about Archie Yates' Max Mercer, the movie's new child star, who is in possession of a priceless family doll that once belonged to them. Much like the other "Home Alone" movies, Mercer is accidentally left alone at his house to fend for himself as Jeff and Pam, who live in the neighborhood, attempt to steal back the valuable possession. "The doll is in that house," Delaney's Jeff tells his wife, as the two don tacky Christmas vests and try miserably to play hand bells.

While it may sound strange, the husband-wife dynamic is not too far off from what moviegoers got to see in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," in which Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern's Harry and Marv were super close but constantly bickering and bumbling over one another as they went toe-to-toe with Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister.