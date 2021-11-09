This Sneak Peek At Home Sweet Home Alone Showcases Its New Bungling Villains
Harry and Marv, eat your hearts out.
Disney has released a new clip for "Home Sweet Home Alone" that shows the franchise's newest pair of burglar buffoons, Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper's Jeff and Pam Fritzovski, in all their stumbling glory.
The clip is titled "Breaking and Entering," playing off a conversation that Jeff and Pam are trying to have about Archie Yates' Max Mercer, the movie's new child star, who is in possession of a priceless family doll that once belonged to them. Much like the other "Home Alone" movies, Mercer is accidentally left alone at his house to fend for himself as Jeff and Pam, who live in the neighborhood, attempt to steal back the valuable possession. "The doll is in that house," Delaney's Jeff tells his wife, as the two don tacky Christmas vests and try miserably to play hand bells.
While it may sound strange, the husband-wife dynamic is not too far off from what moviegoers got to see in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," in which Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern's Harry and Marv were super close but constantly bickering and bumbling over one another as they went toe-to-toe with Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister.
New villains are regular people, but just as goofy
If there's one thing we learned from Disney's newest "Home Sweet Home Alone" clip, it's that these aren't your typical burglars that Max Mercer is going up against. Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper's Jeff and Pam Fritzovski appear to be regular, everyday citizens who are simply trying to steal back their pricey doll from Mercer's house while his parents are away in Japan. The IMDb description for the film reads, "A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid," which kind of tells you everything and nothing.
"I saw [the doll] in his jacket," Jeff says to Pam in the clip, just hours after he enters the Mercer house and spots their doll that Max stole.
"Why didn't you tell me any of this?!" Pam screeches, as the two continue to ring their Christmas hand bells.
"I thought I would handle it myself," Jeff says.
"Your way of handling it was breaking and entering?!" Pam wonders aloud, a bit irate.
"Home Sweet Home Alone" will be available on Disney+ Friday, November 12.