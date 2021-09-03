Things Are Looking Up For Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Series

Netflix will release its live-action adaptation of hit anime series "Cowboy Bebop" on November 19, and fans are already losing their minds over it. The history of live-action American films and TV shows based on anime properties is something of a mixed bag. For instance, the 2017 "Ghost in the Shell" film starring Scarlett Johansson currently holds a 43% critical aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Netflix's movie adaptation of "Death Note" did even worse, netting a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score.

If "Cowboy Bebop" turns out to be a hit, then the series will be bucking what has thus far become something of an unfortunate trend. Whether or not "Cowboy Bebop" succeeds, however, Netflix already has a number of additional live-action anime adaptations on its slate of upcoming releases. Among those is a live-action version of "One Piece," based on the ongoing comic book series by author Eiichiro Oda. The "One Piece" manga is currently comprised of more than 900 chapters, so the upcoming TV show has ample material to work from.

While details about Netflix's "One Piece" are still relatively scarce, the Netflix Geeked Twitter account recently shared what appears to be a significant milestone in the series' production.