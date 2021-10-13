Cowboy Bebop Fans Just Got Even More To Look Forward To On Netflix

In the world of anime, "Cowboy Bebop" remains one of the most beloved and most well known series of the last 20 years. Created and directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, the space western, known for its incredible music, is set in the year 2071 after humanity was forced to colonize the solar system. It tells the story of a rag-tag group of intergalactic bounty hunters led by Spike Spiegel (voiced by Kôichi Yamadera), a former Red Dragon crime syndicate henchman. He's joined on his journey by ex-cop Jet Black (Unshô Ishizuka) and con-artist Faye Valentine (Megumi Hayashibara). They're later joined by Edward, a hacker, and a genetically engineered Corgi named Ein.

American audiences were first introduced to the series in 2001, when it made its U.S. debut on Adult Swim. It was the first anime for many — a gateway anime, if you will — leading to what would become a lifelong appreciation. Since then, the show has only grown in worldwide popularity as more and more viewers have discovered it and the manga that followed. When Netflix first revealed in November 2018 that it was developing a live-action adaptation starring John Cho as Spike, fans naturally went wild. Now, just weeks away from the debut of said series, fans of "Cowboy Bebop" are getting even more good news.