Here's How You Can Watch Yellowstone Season 4

If you are looking to keep current on all matters concerning the fictional Yellowstone Ranch, the best option is to go ahead and add Paramount Network to your cable TV package, as that's where new episodes will be premiering every Sunday night for the next several weeks. And for those of you who've opted to live cable free, Paramount Network can also be viewed through the likes of Sling TV, Roku, Fubo, and other streaming television providers.

Now, common sense might also tell you the series is available on Paramount's own streaming service, but you'll find not a single episode of "Yellowstone" Season 4 on Paramount+. Unfortunately, it seems Season 4 episodes of "Yellowstone" will not be joining the series' first three on Peacock anytime soon, either. That doesn't mean you can't stream Season 4 in the digital realm, but doing so will cost you a few bucks, as you'll need to buy each through Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or other VOD platforms. For penny pinchers, the first half of the premiere double-header is available to stream on the Paramount Network website without a cable package, but you'll have to input your cable credentials to catch the second hour (and every subsequent one, for that matter).

At current, you can purchase individual Season 4 episodes of "Yellowstone" for about $2.99 each via those VOD platforms. And yes, Episodes 1 and 2 of the fourth season are already available. With the new season expected to run 10 episodes, that track will cost you roughly $30. If you're looking for a more cost friendly approach, you can actually pre-pay for the full season at a cost of $19.99, which is legit bang-for-your-buck kinda value.