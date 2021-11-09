Nearly 44% Of People Think They Could Defeat This Horror Movie Killer
While the current wave of prestige genre flicks has more or less strayed from the ways of monstrous, psycho-killer cinema, the horror genre has long been known for delivering such creatures, be they human or something else entirely. In fact, for the better part of the '70s, '80s, and '90s, the genre was positively saturated with madmen of all shapes and sizes wielding knives, hatchets, and/or chainsaws. As any horror buff will tell you, these legendary horror villains all have their own unique strengths, weaknesses, and methods. Some of them even boast supernatural origins which make them considerably harder to kill than their contemporaries.
This fact has naturally led to considerable discourse among fans regarding which killer they'd prefer to face off against themselves. Looper posed this very question to genre aficionados in a recent reader's poll, and the results are a bit surprising. In total, 590 votes were cast, and once they were all tallied, it became clear that horror fans believe a certain pint-sized menace to be the horror movie killer they're most confident they could defeat.
Horror fans are not exactly terrified of Chucky these days
The iconic horror movie villains included in our poll were Ghostface ("Scream"), Leatherface ("The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"), Chucky ("Child's Play"), Pennywise ("It"), Freddy Krueger ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"), Michael Myers ("Halloween"), and Jason Voorhees ("Friday the 13th"). Based on this rogues' gallery of horror movie killers, fans are overwhelmingly confident that they would be able to take down the possessed doll Chucky if they needed to.
So confident are these fans, that the not-so-"Good Guy" killer earned almost 44% of the vote in our poll. Just for point of reference, the closest competitor, the fear-devouring, otherworldly beast Pennywise, snared just 13.5% of votes. So what is it about Chucky that makes fans think he might be a bit of a pushover in a fight? Without knowing the exact thoughts of voters, one would have to imagine size matters in this particular case, with fans likely thinking the slasher's two-feet tall frame a major weakness — even if it's playing host to a kill-happy occultist psychopath with a reputation for never playing fair.
Regarding the rest of the pack, voters think they'd also fare well against the likes of Ghostface, Myers, and Leatherface, who round out the top five in that order. If you're wondering who horror fans fear most in a fight, big bad Voorhees still scares hard, with only 5% of voters thinking they could take him down.