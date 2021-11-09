Nearly 44% Of People Think They Could Defeat This Horror Movie Killer

The iconic horror movie villains included in our poll were Ghostface ("Scream"), Leatherface ("The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"), Chucky ("Child's Play"), Pennywise ("It"), Freddy Krueger ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"), Michael Myers ("Halloween"), and Jason Voorhees ("Friday the 13th"). Based on this rogues' gallery of horror movie killers, fans are overwhelmingly confident that they would be able to take down the possessed doll Chucky if they needed to.

So confident are these fans, that the not-so-"Good Guy" killer earned almost 44% of the vote in our poll. Just for point of reference, the closest competitor, the fear-devouring, otherworldly beast Pennywise, snared just 13.5% of votes. So what is it about Chucky that makes fans think he might be a bit of a pushover in a fight? Without knowing the exact thoughts of voters, one would have to imagine size matters in this particular case, with fans likely thinking the slasher's two-feet tall frame a major weakness — even if it's playing host to a kill-happy occultist psychopath with a reputation for never playing fair.

Regarding the rest of the pack, voters think they'd also fare well against the likes of Ghostface, Myers, and Leatherface, who round out the top five in that order. If you're wondering who horror fans fear most in a fight, big bad Voorhees still scares hard, with only 5% of voters thinking they could take him down.