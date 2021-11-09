The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Dishes On What To Expect From The Series

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" showrunner Declan De Barra shared some exciting news about the prequel series. According to De Barra, the show is set 1,200 years before the events of "The Witcher," and the story will primarily revolve around the elves. In the lore, the pointy-eared creatures have been around for 2,000 years, and the showrunner is "fascinated with the idea of what a pre-colonized world would look like" for them.

De Barra then went on to discuss how "The Witcher" author Andrzej Sapkowski inspired the storytelling in the prequel series, particularly the way in which he drew upon some real-world influences while writing the stories. "He reinterprets folktales and history," De Barra said of the author's novels. "And when you look at our own history, societies that had been at their height, like the Roman Empire or the Mayan Empire, that'd be right before the fall, and then we're in dark ages again."

The showrunner continued by saying that he's curious to know what a world like that would be like for the elves, and that's what he aims to explore in "The Witcher: Blood Origin."