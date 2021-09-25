Netflix Just Announced A Flood Of Shows Set In The Witcher Universe
Fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" series got a pile of great news today during the streaming service's live fan event, Tudum. In addition to giving fans a few in-depth and behind-the-scenes glimpses into Season 2 and "The Witcher: Blood Origin," the event revealed that the binge-worthy narrative's universe is undergoing a massive expansion — one that will open it up to an even wider audience.
Tudum featured several key figures from "The Witcher" series and universe, including "Blood Origin" showrunner Declan de Barra, "The Witcher" showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, and Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill.
Two new sneak peeks were shared from "The Witcher" Season 2. The first clip was a conversation between Geralt and man-turned-beast Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), where the two share information about how a Witcher is created. The other clip involved Ciri (Freya Allen) being ordered to flee to safety as Geralt hunts a creature. From there, viewers were treated to a glimpse at the enormous Stage 1 at Arborfield Studios, where the "Blood Origin" sets are built. There was also a brief look at some truly epic Icelandic landscapes and an overview of the six-episode prequel's story. "Blood Origin" will delve into The Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that takes place long before the novels begin and "merged the world of monsters and men."
Following de Barra's delightful romp through where "what came before" will come from, Hissrich revealed there are some other "Witcher" projects in the works.
The Witcher universe is expanding
Perhaps most importantly, and to the relief of fans everywhere, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that Season 3 of "The Witcher" is officially happening — a tidbit she was "so excited" to finally share with the world. But in addition to this long-awaited news, Hissrich divulged that the creators have way more up their sleeves when it comes to the world of the White Wolf, Ciri, and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).
Fans of director Kwang Il Han and writer Beau DeMayo's "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" were no doubt thrilled to hear that a second anime film is officially in the works as well. While the writer for the second film has yet to be announced, if it is DeMayo, a recent interview with CBR may provide some clues as to what the follow-up film will focus on. "You know, we still don't know a lot about mages," he told the outlet. "Even when you read the books ... There's a lot of mystery there." Could this mean a Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) origin story?
Lastly, Hissrich announced that the team will be adding a "fun-filled kids and family series" to the universe. While there's no word yet on what such a series might entail, it seems The Continent is opening itself up to a whole new demographic of fans — which is never bad news for the longevity of a series.