Netflix Just Announced A Flood Of Shows Set In The Witcher Universe

Fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" series got a pile of great news today during the streaming service's live fan event, Tudum. In addition to giving fans a few in-depth and behind-the-scenes glimpses into Season 2 and "The Witcher: Blood Origin," the event revealed that the binge-worthy narrative's universe is undergoing a massive expansion — one that will open it up to an even wider audience.

Tudum featured several key figures from "The Witcher" series and universe, including "Blood Origin" showrunner Declan de Barra, "The Witcher" showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, and Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill.

Two new sneak peeks were shared from "The Witcher" Season 2. The first clip was a conversation between Geralt and man-turned-beast Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), where the two share information about how a Witcher is created. The other clip involved Ciri (Freya Allen) being ordered to flee to safety as Geralt hunts a creature. From there, viewers were treated to a glimpse at the enormous Stage 1 at Arborfield Studios, where the "Blood Origin" sets are built. There was also a brief look at some truly epic Icelandic landscapes and an overview of the six-episode prequel's story. "Blood Origin" will delve into The Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that takes place long before the novels begin and "merged the world of monsters and men."

Following de Barra's delightful romp through where "what came before" will come from, Hissrich revealed there are some other "Witcher" projects in the works.