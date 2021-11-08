The Community Fan Theory That Places It In The MCU

NBC's sitcom "Community" starts out normal enough, with a skeezy lawyer enrolling in community college to actually get that degree he faked and joining a study group. But peel back the layers and there are secret air conditioner societies, alternate timelines, and high-stakes campus-wide paintball tournaments. Fans argue it's even stranger. In fact, they wonder, what if the entire world of "Community" also took place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The theory begins with the fact that a lot of the "Community" actors have had cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On a meta level, this is because MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo also directed several "Community" episodes, so they brought their previous actors into the fold. However, fans have woven a theory that connects the worlds of "Community" and the MCU, making them one and the same.

First off, there are a few hints throughout "Community" that suggest Greendale Community College is connected to a secret military base — in one scene, Professor Ian Duncan (John Oliver) accidentally initiates an airstrike by calling the college supply phone number — so Reddit user LogicDog postulates that it's actually linked to a Hydra base. Here's how they broke the rest of it down.