Is Ingo Rademacher Leaving General Hospital?

Warning: Some quotes within this article contain transphobic statements.

Ingo Rademacher has made a name for himself in "General Hospital" as the handsome and suave Jasper "Jax" Jacks, an Australian émigré who swept heroines like Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) off their feet during his multiple runs on the show. But lately, the actor has become something of a lightning rod for controversy. When the production company behind "General Hospital" issued a vaccine mandate for its stars, the actor publicly protested the requirement (per The Wrap). Via Deadline, he referred to those who subsequently called for his firing "morons" and "dictators."

Over the weekend, the actor reposted a tweet from podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey as part of an Instagram story that compared the politics of trans politician Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, to that of Virginia Lieutenant Governor-Elect Winsome Sears. Misgendering Levine, Stuckey stated, "Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist." Rademacher attached a message to the post that stated, "Always search for the truth and be open to the fact it might come from a source you might not always agree with."

According to a tweet from at least one co-star, this latest controversy may result in the removal of Rademacher from "General Hospital" for good.