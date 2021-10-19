Luke Skywalker Didn't Have The Most Screen Time In The Skywalker Saga By A Large Margin

There's been a considerable amount of discourse over the nine primary "Star Wars" films in recent years. However you may feel about the sprawling sci-fi narrative George Lucas began more than four decades ago (now dubbed "The Skywalker Saga," to differentiate from other Star Wars media like "The Mandalorian" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story"), there's simply no arguing that those films delivered more big screen thrills than your average tentpole property. They created just as many memorable characters and creature creations, too, with Lucas and subsequent helmersplacing the likes of droids, Jedis, Wookies, and Sarlaccs at the forefront of pop culture consciousness.

Over the course of its three trilogy run, "The Skywalker Saga" conjured almost too many characters to keep track of, save for the central players whose tragic and triumphant lives exist at the heart of the story. Still, the tales of Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han (Harrison Ford), Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), and the rest of the "Star Wars" gang were so often unfolding at opposite ends of the galaxy far, far away that they were regularly battling for screen time in the franchise.

That fact begs a question — namely, of which character from "The Skywalker Saga" appeared the most over the nine-movie series. And yes, the answer to that question is one of the Skywalkers, though you might be surprised to learn it's not multi-film veteran Luke.