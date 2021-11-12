Is Macaulay Culkin In Home Sweet Home Alone?

On the other side of 2019's "Changeland" and 2021's "American Horror Story: Double Feature," it appears we're finally rounding the corner into what future historians and archeologists will no-doubt deem, "The Latter-Middle Macaulay Culkin Renaissance." The Early MCR, as we all know, occurred between 1990 and 1994, bookended by Culkin's beloved break-out role in "Home Alone" and his later role in "The Pagemaster," and punctuated along the way by films like "My Girl" and "The Good Son."

The Early-Middle MCR, in contrast to its predecessor, was characterized by smaller, quirkier projects and independent films like the brilliant "Saved!" and the critically disregarded but fan-favored "Party Monster," and topped-off with comedic television projects such as "The Jim Gaffigan Show" and (of course) "Robot Chicken." Now, as we enter a brand new epoch in the actor, father, bunny ears website entrepreneur, Gucci model, and parody band frontman's ascent, there's just one question on the minds of his long-time fans — will he appear in the sixth "Home Alone" installment, "Home Sweet Home Alone," or not?

According to the actor himself, the answer is an unequivocal "no." While fans of the original film and its sequel have mixed feelings about the upcoming Disney+ iteration, there's one thing Culkin's Twitter followers appear to be in agreement on — that is, that while his presence might actually encourage them to see the film, his absence means they absolutely will not.