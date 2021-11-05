HBO Has Dropped The First Trailer For The Righteous Gemstones Season 2

HBO has finally released a trailer for "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 2, and it looks like the Gemstone family is as venal, corrupt, and hilarious as ever.

A lot happened in the first season of Danny McBride's satire about the behind-the-scenes squabbles of a televangelist family. Early on, Jesse (McBride) was blackmailed with a video of his past drug use, and one of the blackmailers turned out to be his long-lost son, Gideon (Skyler Gisondo). When Gideon later tried to steal from the family, his uncle, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), accidentally shot one of Gideon's partners in crime, then covered up the killing. The Gemstone family went to war with a rival church and its pastor, Johnny Seasons (Dermot Mulroney), for parishioners, before deciding to work together. Baby Billy had a near-death experience. Kelvin (Adam Devine) thought he was Jesus reincarnated. And that's just a sampling of the craziness.

Heading into Season 2, the Gemstones' drama is far from over. Here's a full breakdown of the new trailer, which also included the Season 2 release date: January 9, 2022.