The Surprising Films That Inspired Marvel's Eternals

Marvel's hotly-anticipated "Eternals" has finally arrived, and it's safe to say this film is going to inspire a lot of discourse in the coming days. That's largely because "Eternals" isn't quite like anything the MCU has seen to date. The influence of newly-minted Best Director winner and overall indie film ingenue Chloé Zhao is a big part of that. But the story itself — about an ancient race of God-like alien beings who've been protecting and influencing events on Earth for thousands of years — is also wholly unique even in the Marvel canon.

That uniqueness may have something to do with the film's less-than-fresh critical rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers might be having trouble accepting the film in the context of the MCU at large, if only because the presence of the titular supers raises some very big questions, and may significantly alter the balance of MCU power. More than anything, folks who have seen "Eternals" would be quick to offer that the film simply doesn't look or feel like any of its MCU brethren — for better or worse.

According to "Eternals" co-writer Kaz Firpo, that's very much by design. During a recent spot on Deadline's Hero Nation Podcast, Firpo noted the film's writing team (including Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, and Ryan Firpo) indeed set out to make a different sort of Marvel movie. He said, "It's the most challenging Marvel movie and it's an honor to make something that feels different." They writers also revealed that they looked for inspiration in some unlikely places.