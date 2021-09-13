Eternals Will Explore The Team's Non-Interference In The Snap

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) once more chugging along after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled many of its scheduled releases, audiences have finally been able to explore the realities of a "post-snap" world. Recent Disney+ shows like "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" have explored the immediate impacts of half of Earth's population simultaneously disappearing and reappearing. With "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," fans finally got a movie set post-snap, though the events of the film didn't dwell on that reality.

Now, with Marvel's next theatrical release, "Eternals," devotees of the MCU will be introduced to a set of impossibly ancient, cosmic beings with incredible power. Given how old and powerful the Eternals are, many fans scratched their heads in puzzlement over the fact that they made no attempt to stop Thanos from erasing half of all life in the universe.

Clearly, Marvel is too finely oiled a machine to ever make such a large error of omission. Speaking with Total Film, "Eternals" director Chloe Zhao assured audiences there's a perfectly good reason why the Eternals stayed on background during the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," and she explained that it wasn't a split-second decision for the heroic team.