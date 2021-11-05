This Sex And The City Alum Just Boarded Hulu's How I Met Your Father

It's been more than seven years since "How I Met Your Mother" wrapped up its final season on CBS. While the last episode of the series was certainly controversial, it didn't take long before fans started asking questions about when the series might be rebooted. Only a few months after the series finale aired, plans for a series titled "How I Met Your Dad" were set in motion. That series was set to star Greta Gerwig in the Ted Mosby-like role with Meg Ryan voicing her future counterpart, similar to Bob Saget's role in the original series (via E Online). Unfortunately, after a pilot was screened for CBS executives, the network opted to pass on the project.

For a number of years, it looked like "How I Met Your Mother" fans were destined to never return to the world of "HIMYM." That is, until a new series titled "How I Met Your Father" was ordered at Hulu last April (via Deadline). Hillary Duff will star in the central role of the new sitcom, alongside supporting characters portrayed by Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Another important role in the upcoming series has been cast and fans of "Sex and the City" are probably going to love it.