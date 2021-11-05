Kevin Smith's Shelved Disney+ Show Sounds Completely Bananas

Back in the early aughts, kids had another fantastical books series to dive into akin to Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" series. With the release of Ridley Pearson's "Kingdom Keepers" in 2005, readers were launched right into the magic of Disney World and posed the question: What goes on behind the scenes at everyone's favorite amusement parks? For those not familiar with the book series, it follows teen Finn Whitman and four of his friends who work at Disney World as guides, but with a unique twist. Using a special technology, they are transformed into holographic projections as they lead guests through the park. Unbeknownst to them, however, the technology has a side effect that turns them into their holographic selves at night and transports them to the park. They discover that all of the characters and rides come alive at night, and that the magic of Disney is being threatened by a group of menacing villains.

The premise of "Kingdom Keepers" must have sounded pretty interesting to writer Kevin Smith, who wanted to make a TV adaptation of the books way back before the Disney+ streaming service even had a name. But while the books are an imaginative and fun read, translating them to TV would have been a crazy and monumental task. Here's why.