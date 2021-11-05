Fans Just Got An Exciting Update On The Percy Jackson Series

Fans of the young-adult book series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," can rest assured that it's getting a television adaption on Disney+. Based on the bestselling books written by Rick Riordan, the TV series is set to follow 12-year-old demigod, Percy Jackson, and a world that revolves around Greek gods and mythical creatures.

It's been a while since fans have heard any news on the series, so this announcement comes at a great time. The last time we heard anything about the adaptation was back in August when Riordan, the series creator, wrote on his personal website about a positive meeting between himself and top Disney executives. "Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is 'all in,' as they put it, about making this show and doing it right," he wrote.

As of now, there isn't a lot of information out there about the TV series, but Riordan wanted to reassure fans that the adaptation is still in the works.