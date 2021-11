Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Fans Just Got An Exciting Update On The Percy Jackson Series

Fans of the young-adult book series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," can rest assured that it's getting a television adaption on Disney+. Based on the bestselling books written by Rick Riordan, the TV series is set to follow 12-year-old demigod, Percy Jackson, and a world that revolves around Greek gods and mythical creatures.

It's been a while since fans have heard any news on the series, so this announcement comes at a great time. The last time we heard anything about the adaptation was back in August when Riordan, the series creator, wrote on his personal website about a positive meeting between himself and top Disney executives. "Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is 'all in,' as they put it, about making this show and doing it right," he wrote.

As of now, there isn't a lot of information out there about the TV series, but Riordan wanted to reassure fans that the adaptation is still in the works.