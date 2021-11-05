We Finally Know Who's Going To Star In The Wicked Movie

"Wicked" fans are no doubt delighted to hear that the movie production has found its Elphaba (per Variety). Cynthia Erivo is set to play the iconic role in the movie, and her many accolades — including a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and an Academy Award nomination for her leading role in "Harriet" — prove that she has both the pipes and the acting chops to do justice to the challenging role. Erivo announced her casting with an emotional Instagram post that showed her delighted shock, as well as a floral greeting from a certain co-star. "Dear Cynthia," the attached note read. "Honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. see you in Oz. All my love, Ari."

The mysterious "Ari" is none other than Ariana Grande, the award-winning pop superstar and actor, who will play Glinda in the "Wicked" movie. Grande's Instagram post about the subject captured her emotional reaction upon receiving the news, as well as the gift of pink flowers Erivo sent to celebrate her casting. "'Pink goes good with Green,'" the card read. "Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia."

With Erivo and Grande in the main roles, the casting of the "Wicked" movie is certainly off to a great start.