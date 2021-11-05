We Finally Know Who's Going To Star In The Wicked Movie
Since 2003, the musical "Wicked" has been rewriting the history of the supposedly evil Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz." The Broadway hit tells the backstory of the titular witch, whose real name is Elphaba — a bullied, yet well-meaning magician who ends up on the wrong side of history after threatening to expose the unsavory actions of the powers that be.
The inventive reimagining of the internal politics of the land of Oz has been performed all over the world. It has made stars of notable cast members like Idina Menzel (who was the original Broadway Elphaba and reprised the role in London's West End) and Kristin Chenoweth (the original Glinda the Good Witch), and etched songs like "Defying Gravity" into the pantheon of musical classics. As such, it's a certified stone cold classic of its genre, so it's no surprise that a movie adaptation is in the works. In February 2021, "Crazy Rich Asians" director John M. Chu was unveiled as the new director of the "Wicked" movie after Stephen Daldry left the project. Now, more great news for the movie has arrived, and we finally know who's going to star in the "Wicked" movie.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star as Elphaba and Glinda
"Wicked" fans are no doubt delighted to hear that the movie production has found its Elphaba (per Variety). Cynthia Erivo is set to play the iconic role in the movie, and her many accolades — including a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and an Academy Award nomination for her leading role in "Harriet" — prove that she has both the pipes and the acting chops to do justice to the challenging role. Erivo announced her casting with an emotional Instagram post that showed her delighted shock, as well as a floral greeting from a certain co-star. "Dear Cynthia," the attached note read. "Honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. see you in Oz. All my love, Ari."
The mysterious "Ari" is none other than Ariana Grande, the award-winning pop superstar and actor, who will play Glinda in the "Wicked" movie. Grande's Instagram post about the subject captured her emotional reaction upon receiving the news, as well as the gift of pink flowers Erivo sent to celebrate her casting. "'Pink goes good with Green,'" the card read. "Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia."
With Erivo and Grande in the main roles, the casting of the "Wicked" movie is certainly off to a great start.