Lynn Chen Officially Joins Grey's Anatomy In Recurring Role

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is going to be adding another doctor to its rotation.

Per Variety, Lynn Chen has officially signed on to ABC's medical drama, "Grey's Anatomy." Her character, Dr. Michelle Lin, will now make recurring appearances on the series as the new head of plastic surgery for the hospital. Judging from the character breakdown published by Variety, expect the doctor to work with the hospital's latest crop of residents.

As seen on her IMDb page, the actress is likely familiar to moviegoers from her role in the 2004 romantic dramedy "Saving Face," where she portrayed Vivian Shing, a dancer who falls in love with the brilliant surgeon Wilhelmina "Wil" Pang (Michelle Krusiec) before the two must figure out how to break the news of their romance to their traditional families. TV watchers will likely remember her as Regina on the ABC soap opera "All My Children" and as Mimi in "Shameless." Chen has also guest-starred on "Law and Order: Special Victim's Unit," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "Silicon Valley."

Fans of "Grey's" have already met Dr. Lin, who had quite the roller-coaster first day at Sloan Memorial.