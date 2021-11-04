Below Deck's Captain Lee Is Honoring His Late Son In A Touching Way
There are plenty of fish in the reality TV sea when it comes to unique series based on real life, but the "Below Deck" franchise truly is a beast of its own. The Bravo TV series and its subsequent spinoffs have been giving viewers an inside look into what it takes to run some of the world's most extravagant superyachts. The show follows a working team of yachties, made up of a captain, deck crew, and stewardesses, as they work long hours for wealthy clients looking for the sea-bound vacation of a lifetime.
The deck and interior crews tend to rotate every "Below Deck" season, but the captains usually remain the same. One of the biggest stars to come from the franchise is Captain Lee Rosbach. He's a lovable, yet stern captain who has remained a fan favorite throughout the flagship show's nine seasons. And he's completely mastered the art of delivering creative one-liners to express his feelings or share some wisdom with his crew. Outside of being a great reality TV personality, Rosbach has also been extremely open about his personal life struggles. Including back in 2019, when his son Joshua died at age 42 from an accidental overdose after battling addiction for decades (via Us Weekly).
Captain Lee is planning rehab barge in honor of his late son
Captain Lee appeared on Bravo's late-night show "Watch What Happens Live" to discuss the current season of "Below Deck" and delve into his efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. He spoke about traveling to Washington, D.C., to testify to congress about addiction in the U.S. He said it's "incredible" that he and his wife have a voice to advocate for their son and others battling addiction. Rosbach also broke the news that he plans on opening a rehab on a barge he recently purchased.
Rosbach says the barge is massive and able to house 200 patients at a time. Not only does he plan to use it to help addicts get clean, but also by helping them attain stable lives once they become sober. "Usually when they get out ... they've burned all of their bridges when it comes to employment because of their drug use," Rosbach explained. The work on the barge would help those in need in garnering practical skills to use in the future.
It's clear that Rosbach's two loves in life are boating and his family. That's why it's not surprising that when his son died, he was very open and honest about such a tough topic that affects so many families. His rehab idea sounds like the perfect mixture of his passions, and a great way for a reality TV star to use their platform to make a difference.